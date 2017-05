Nothing says summer like a slice of watermelon.

The Keeler Tavern Museum agrees and that’s why it’s hosting Watermelon Fest this Fourth of July.

The event, which will from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, will feature a reading of the Declaration of Independence and the ceremonial slicing of a watermelon!

Attendees can enjoy free museum tours, lawn games, and food from the Zawack Shack.

For more information, call 203-438-5485 or visit keelertavernmusuem.org