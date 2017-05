Enough worrying about parking, the real troublemaker Tuesday has been Mother Nature.

Cold weather and late afternoon rain have moved the David Wax Museum concert — the first CHIRP concert of the season — from Ballard Park to The Ridgefield Playhouse.

The indoor venue will alleviate residents from having to wear sweaters and bring blankets as the temperatures Tuesday have failed to go above 54 degrees.

The show is set to begin at 7 p.m.