At Ridgefield’s A Night in New Orleans there will be something for everyone — from Creole and Cajun cuisine to Dixieland jazz.

The event, being held at the Lounsbury House Thursday, June 8, will also feature bourbon tasting and the opportunity for guests to chat with voodoo queen Marie Leveau and author Mark Twain.

Organizer Therèsa Fernand wants to give guests a taste of “The Big Easy.”

For more information and tickets, call 914-500-7195.