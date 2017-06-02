Paint & Pinot painting classes

Ridgefield artist Tina Phillips will be at the Carriage Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street, on Wednesday evenings, June 7 and 14, at 6 for Paint & Pinot art classes. Each session will feature a new painting technique or new subject, including painting en plein air in the Julia Gilbert Garden (weather permitting).

Each session costs $30, or $50 when signing up for both. The cost includes supplies and refreshments (wine and cheese and crackers). Capacity is limited.

More information is at 203-438-5485 or email [email protected] To register, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/events.