The Ridgefield Press

Paint & Pinot painting classes

By The Ridgefield Press on June 2, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Tina Phillips will be teaching Paint & Pinot art classes in the Carriage Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center Wednesday evenings, June 7 and 14, at 6.

Ridgefield artist Tina Phillips will be at the Carriage Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street, on Wednesday evenings, June 7 and 14, at 6 for Paint & Pinot art classes. Each session will feature a new painting technique or new subject, including painting en plein air in the Julia Gilbert Garden (weather permitting).

Each session costs $30, or $50 when signing up for both. The cost includes supplies and refreshments (wine and cheese and crackers). Capacity is limited.

More information is at 203-438-5485 or email [email protected] To register, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/events.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post TriRidgefield to cause traffic delays Sunday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress