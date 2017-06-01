The Ridgefield Press

How to spot fake news

June 1, 2017

Believe It or Not: How to Spot Fake News is the title of a program taking place at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, June 7, at 7 p.m.

Dr. Robert Miller, director of technology and operations development for Ridgefield Public Schools, will discuss why fake news is so prevalent, what can be done about it, and how to protect ourselves and our children from becoming victims of false information.

Dorothy Pawlowski, head of adult services at the library, will also give an overview of the library’s many databases and other resources that can be of help when trying to find reliable sources of online and print materials.

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.  

