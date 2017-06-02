Battle of the Chefs returns June 4

Sponsored by Fairfield County Bank and The Chefs’ Warehouse, Battle of the Chefs returns to Founders Hall Sunday, June 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. Three chefs will match sharp knives and quick wits for the benefit of Founders Hall. Chefs Mike Anastacio (Purdy’s Farmer & the Fish, North Salem), Paul Desiano (formerly Cello/Plate), and former Chopped contender Germano Minin (The Village Tavern), will compete to create an entrée from a basket of surprise ingredients in just 60 minutes, in front of a live audience.

Guests will taste and judge appetizers created by the chefs, visit sampling stations featuring foods and drinks, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres that feature the competition’s secret ingredients, as well as desserts from all three chefs. To taste the chefs’ entrées, guests may buy a seat at a chef’s table (limited number available).

“It’s my favorite event of the year,” said past attendee Ellen Ross. “It’s just fantastic that these incredibly talented people will give of themselves and share their craft and most delicious food with us.”

Last year’s battle raised more than $43,000 for Founders Hall, a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older located at 193 Danbury Road.

Tickets: $100 for general viewing or $500 for a seat at the chef’s table. Sponsors: Fairfield County Bank and The Chefs’ Warehouse. Tickets and more information on Battle of the Chefs are available at founders-hall.org or by calling Founders Hall at 203-431-7000.