Kids art workshop offered at Guild of Artists

By The Ridgefield Press on June 1, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

A complimentary art workshop for children of all ages will take place at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, on Sunday, June 4, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The Kids’ Art for Healthy Actions (kAHA) Workshop encourages children to express themselves through artwork, particularly as a way to communicate their feelings and emotions, and is a creation of Self Chec, a proactive health and disease prevention organization.

Although the workshop is free, there is a materials fee of $7.50 per child. To sign up or for more information, email [email protected].

