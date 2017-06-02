The Ridgefield Press

Shutterbugs photo show at library

By The Ridgefield Press on June 2, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

New Visions, an exhibition of work by the Shutterbugs photography group, will be on view through Wednesday, June 28, in the library’s lower level gallery. There will be an artists’ reception on Saturday, June 3, between 2 and 4 p.m.

The Shutterbugs are a group of photographers who meet monthly to critique each other’s work and take site-specific field trips. They meet in the library lobby on the second Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. Members use iPhones, point and shoot, digital photography, and film. All levels are welcome.

The exhibit may be viewed during normal library hours. Information available at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

