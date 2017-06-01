Lynn Lewis and Friends to perform June 3

Lynn Lewis and Friends will perform a concert for preschoolers at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, June 3, from 11:30 to 12:15. Lynn will play her guitar and sing all-time favorites and original songs that will have everyone up and dancing to the music. Lynn’s special red furry friend with a yellow nose will make a guest appearance. The concert is free of charge and is appropriate for children ages 5 and under accompanied by an adult.

No registration is required.

The performance is sponsored by the Ridgefield Woman’s Club.

More information available at lynnlewisandfriends.com or the Ridgefield Library at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.