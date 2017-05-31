Computer classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Technology, apps, and software classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education are available days, evenings and weekends. June classes include:

iPhone: Get the Most Out of It, Friday, June 2, 1:30 to 3:30, $44; eBay: Buying and Selling, Tuesdays, June 6 and 13, 10 to noon, $82; iPhone and iPad Photography, Thursday, June 15, 7 to 9 p.m., $44; Photoshop Elements Phase 1, Tuesdays, June 13, 20 and 27, 7 to 9 p.m., $122; Photoshop Elements Phase 2, Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, 7 to 9 p.m., $122; Microsoft Office Skills: Word and Excel Basics, Thursdays, June 22 and 29, 2:30 to 4:30, $82.

Tutorials and more sections, plus LinkedIn, Social Networks, Windows 10, File Management, Excel Intermediate and Advanced, Access, Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, and iPhone, are available. There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in Microsoft classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.