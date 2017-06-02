Letter: Support student health

To the Editor:

There are not two “sides” to the issue of healthy start times for our schools. We all know our current start times are not healthy. It’s no big revelation that logistics will change when healthy start times come to Ridgefield schools.

And then what? The sky will not fall.

Everyone will adjust to a new schedule and our children will have higher academic achievement, less depression and anxiety, and fewer sports injuries. Seat belts, car seats, smoke-free schools — these are changes we all made for health and safety — adjustments to the status quo for the greater good. We all want the same thing: healthy, vibrant, educated children who have every opportunity possible to succeed in the world.

Let’s stop arguing about “if” and get together to support “how.”

Karen Sulzinsky