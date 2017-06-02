The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Support student health

By The Ridgefield Press on June 2, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

There are not two “sides” to the issue of healthy start times for our schools. We all know our current start times are not healthy. It’s no big revelation that logistics will change when healthy start times come to Ridgefield schools.

And then what? The sky will not fall.

Everyone will adjust to a new schedule and our children will have higher academic achievement, less depression and anxiety, and fewer sports injuries. Seat belts, car seats, smoke-free schools — these are changes we all made for health and safety — adjustments to the status quo for the greater good. We all want the same thing: healthy, vibrant, educated children who have every opportunity possible to succeed in the world.

Let’s stop arguing about “if” and get together to support “how.”

Karen Sulzinsky

Related posts:

  1. Letter: TIME TO ‘WALK THE TALK’

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Chopped in 60 minutes: Battle of the Chefs returns to Founders Hall Sunday Next Post Stop, children, what’s that sound? It's the fourth annual Funkraiser at RHS
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress