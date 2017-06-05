Letter: Trump seems to have forgotten the Marshall Plan

To the Editor:

On this Memorial Day we give thanks to the American service men and women who have defended America, past and present, and preserved our democratic way of life. They have not stood alone, but have relied on collaboration and support from our allies, as we have collaborated and supported them.

After World War II, Dwight D. Eisenhower wrote (Crusade in Europe, 1948), “As a world force, democracy is supported by nations that too much and too often act alone, each for itself alone. Nowhere perfect, in many regions democracy is pitifully weak because the separatism of national sovereignty uselessly prevents the logical pooling of resources. The democracies must learn that the world is now too small for the rigid concepts of national sovereignty when nations were self-sufficient and self-dependent for their own well-being and safety. None of them today can stand alone.”

Donald Trump seems to have forgotten, or more probably never read about the Marshall Plan, “An Act to promote world peace and the general welfare, national interest, and foreign policy of the United States through economic, financial, and other measures necessary to the maintenance of conditions abroad in which free institutions may survive and consistent with the maintenance of the strength and stability of the United States,” enacted by the 80th United States Congress on June 3, 1948.

To the contrary, Trump has demonized our Western allies in favor of supporting authoritarian and dictatorial regimes, all to “Make America Great Again.”

We have heard this rhetoric before, in the 1930s, as a prelude to World War II.

If Trump does have a plan for America he has not clearly stated what that plan will be.

We can only hope it does not lead us down an authoritarian or dictatorial path.

PA Torzilli