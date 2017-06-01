Letter: Gun Violence Awareness Day march is Friday

To the Editor:

This Friday, June 2, is Gun Violence Awareness Day. There is a march planned in Newtown on Friday at 5 p.m. starting at Fairfield Hills Hospital to remember the more than 30,000 Americans who die by gun violence every year, including the 20 children and 6 educators who were shot to death in Sandy Hook not too long ago.

If you are unable to march, we ask that you wear orange on this day and keep working to reduce the number of gun victims.

We also ask that you contact your Senators and Representatives to oppose a Concealed Carry Reciprocity Bill. This bill would allow gun permits from one state to be recognized in all the others. The problem with this is that 11 states require little or no background checks on gun purchases, and many states require little or no training.

Is it a good idea to have felons, terrorists or dangerously mentally ill people walking around with guns? Even good people, untrained, are a danger to innocent passersby. The states that have laws that have lessened the number of gun victims should not have to put up with dangerous and/or untrained gun owners from other states.

Bill and Janet Zaccarelli