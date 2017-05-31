Dog license tags available

Current dog licenses expire on June 30, 2017. The 2017 tags will be available at the town clerk’s office commencing Thursday, June 1. A penalty of $1 per month will be charged for licenses procured after June 30, 2017.
If a dog owner is registering a dog for the first time, a rabies certificate must be presented. If a dog has been spayed or neutered, a certificate from a veterinarian must be presented in order to pay a lower fee.
Rabies information must still be in effect at the time of registration, and if not, an updated certificate must be presented. The fee for a spayed or neutered dog is $8, while for a dog not spayed or neutered it is $19.
A 10-dog kennel license costs $51, and a 20-dog kennel license costs $102.
A resident who no longer has a dog is asked to notify the town.
Those with questions may call the town clerk’s office at 203-431-2783.