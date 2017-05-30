The spirit of Memorial Day continues Friday, June 2, at the final concert in the Fountain Music Series’ 2016-2017 season. The Patriotic Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church at 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. It will feature the 30-voice FCC Concert Choir, the five-octave FCC Celebration Ringers (handbell ensemble), a full-size professional wind ensemble, and student interns from Western Connecticut State University, performing works by John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland, John Rutter, Edwin Bagley, Robert Loudon, Katherine Lee Bates, Ovid Young, and many more.

The tribute is designed to highlight and celebrate those values “for which the United States of America stands: freedom, fairness, kindness, acceptance, and brotherhood,” reads the announcement poster. The concert is also meant to pay tribute to “our cherished veterans (particularly those who paid the ultimate and unrecoverable price for the freedom we hold so dear).”

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue, and arrive early for seats.

Although there is no admission charge, any free will offerings will be accepted and used to support Foundation Music Series, closing out its 21st season.

According to a press release, it’s the mission of The Fountain Music Series to help preserve this tradition, and bring to the community the finest of music and performance.”