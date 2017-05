Twenty-one members were inducted into Jesse Lee Memorial United during confirmation ceremonies April 23. Front row, from left: Sammi McLemore, Annika Bonwetsch, Ella Prial, Kaelyn McEvoy, Katie Washer, Kate Senneff, and Cate Ousey. Second row: Madison Gotti, Sophie Lamana, Reid Etzbach, Eric Janzon, TJ Dent, Conor Hankla, Miranda Neligan, and Mason Sibley. Back row: Annie Pfohl, Ethan Mills, Jason Hartnett, Alex Failla, Liam Sibley, and Parker Etzbach. — Chris Anderson photo

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement