Knights of Columbus essay winners

The Knights of Columbus Marquette Council #245 announced St. Mary School eighth grade students Alexandra Box and Aidan Luzarraga as its girl and boy winners in the 2017 Knights of Columbus Essay Contest. The theme was ‘The Importance of Religious Freedom.’ Aidan’s essay, the overall winner of the local contest, also won first place in the Knights of Columbus state of Connecticut essay contest. Pictured from left: Jennifer Kasinskas, eighth grade teacher, Grand Knight John McNicholas, Aidan Luzarraga, Alexandra Box, and Dr. John Fisher, contest chairman.

