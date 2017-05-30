To the Editor:

Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield recently held our guest bartender night at Gallo Ristorante and raised $3,700, which will help us provide nutritious meals to Ridgefield residents in need. Thanks to the many attendees who came out to support Meals on Wheels by dining, having a drink, making a donation, buying a raffle ticket, or purchasing a silent auction item. We couldn’t continue our mission without your support.

We’d like to thank Raffaele Gallo and Jeff Hennig from Gallo Ristorante for hosting the event and donating a portion of the dinner and bar bills and all bar tips to us. Also, big thanks to our guest bartenders from the Ridgefield Moms Group, Keira Friedman, Julia Rosenlow and Wendy Mitchell, as well as Gillian Sheerin, who organized the event. The Ridgefield Moms Group has been very supportive of Meals on Wheels and other non-profits in the community, and they did a superb job behind the bar!

We had a number of great silent auction and raffle items generously donated by the following businesses and individuals: Tina Cobelle-Sturges, Geary Gallery, Ridgefield Recreation Center, A2 Salon, Ridgefield Bicycle Company, Bissell Pharmacy, Bella Home, Purple Frog Gift Shop, Tiger Sports, Classic Nails, The Rooted Plow, Ridgefield Liquor Shop, Jack Sanders, HooDoo Brown BBQ, Ridgefield Running Company, Johnny Gelato, Dean and Theresa Miller, Nicole Chiarella, Carrie Warner, and Minnie McCartan.

Thank you to all who helped make this a success!