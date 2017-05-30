The Ridgefield School of Dance Announces The Carnival of the Animals for Spring Performance

The students at The Ridgefield School of Dance are hard at work rehearsing choreography for their spring production of The Carnival of the Animals, a lively and imaginative ballet set to the music of Camille Saint-Saëns. Humans and animals fuse in this light-hearted circus inspired by the poetry of Jack Prelutsky, with original choreography by the Artistic Director Jessica Boelts. Dancers are eagerly anticipating performance weekend, to be held June 17th-18th at Ridgefield High School. The fused characters include: Skunk Pianists, Fortuneteller Fish, Elephant Tightrope-Walkers, and Swan Ballerinas. A Lion-Tamer, a Magician, and Clowns, along with other zoological roles, are included in this delightful performance. Characters are portrayed by dancers from Ridgefield, Wilton, Weston and other local communities.

The Ridgefield School of Dance Company and Apprentice Company will also present Chopin’s Les Sylphides, a short, dream-like ballet based on choreography of Michel Fokine. Each performance will conclude with, “Together Forever,” an upbeat presentation by the Jazz Department. With stunning costumes and creative choreography, The Ridgefield School of Dance looks forward to sharing a wonderful weekend of dance with the surrounding community.