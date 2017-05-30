The Ridgefield High School 2016-17 theatrical productions of Pippin and The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays received a combined 20 nominations for the 14th Annual Halo Awards. The Halo Awards are presented annually by Seven Angels Theatre of Waterbury and celebrate the best of high school theatre in Connecticut. This year, 64 high schools are participating. The awards will be presented at the Palace Theatre in Waterbury over the course of two nights, May 30-31. The RHS productions will be considered on May 31.
The 11 nominations for the musical Pippin are:
Best Classical Musical
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Classical Musical for Tyler Carey as Pippin
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Classical Musical for Sarah Ford as the leading player
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Classical Musical for Aidan Meachem as Charles
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Classical Musical for Rosie Staudt as Catherine
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Classical Musical for Evan Smolin as Theo
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Classical Musical for Sarah Thorn as Fastrada
Best Comic Female Performance in a Musical for Hazel Neil as Berthe
Best Featured Dancer for Rico Froehlich
Best props design and/or management for the Pippin stage crew
The 9 nominations for the play The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays are:
Best Contemporary Play
Best Performance By A Cast in an Ensemble Play or Musical
Best Standout Performance in an Ensemble Play for Sarah Thorn as Daria Chase
Best Stage Management for Rico Froehlich
Best Scenic Design and/or Execution
Best Hair and/or Makeup Design for Sarah Ford and Amy Stoogenke (design), and Kennison Amill, Olivia Jones, and Mallory Shofi (crew)
Best Lighting Design for Evan Brenner, DJ Ammirato, Emma Jaeger, Donata Libonati, and Jonah Pereyra
Best Sound Design for Rachel Cooper, Ava Cowles, Eleanor De Palma, Stacey Misaray, Anna Sorgie, and Donata Libonati