High school theater students receive 20 Halo Award nominations

By Alison Smolin on May 30, 2017

RHS senior Hazel Neil is nominated for the Best Comic Female Performance in a Musical Halo Award for her performance as Berthe in Pippin. — Paul Stoogenke photo

The Ridgefield High School 2016-17 theatrical productions of Pippin and The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays received a combined 20 nominations for the 14th Annual Halo Awards. The Halo Awards are presented annually by Seven Angels Theatre of Waterbury and celebrate the best of high school theatre in Connecticut. This year, 64 high schools are participating. The awards will be presented at the Palace Theatre in Waterbury over the course of two nights, May 30-31. The RHS productions will be considered on May 31.

The 11 nominations for the musical Pippin are:

Best Classical Musical

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Classical Musical for Tyler Carey as Pippin

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Classical Musical for Sarah Ford as the leading player

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Classical Musical for Aidan Meachem as Charles

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Classical Musical for Rosie Staudt as Catherine

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Classical Musical for Evan Smolin as Theo

 

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Classical Musical for Sarah Thorn as Fastrada

Best Comic Female Performance in a Musical for Hazel Neil as Berthe

Best Featured Dancer for Rico Froehlich

Best props design and/or management for the Pippin stage crew

 

The 9 nominations for the play The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays are:

Best Contemporary Play 

Best Performance By A Cast in an Ensemble Play or Musical

Best Standout Performance in an Ensemble Play for Sarah Thorn as Daria Chase

Best Stage Management for Rico Froehlich

Best Scenic Design and/or Execution

Best Hair and/or Makeup Design for Sarah Ford and Amy Stoogenke (design), and Kennison Amill, Olivia Jones, and Mallory Shofi (crew)

Best Lighting Design for Evan Brenner, DJ Ammirato, Emma Jaeger, Donata Libonati, and Jonah Pereyra

Best Sound Design for Rachel Cooper, Ava Cowles, Eleanor De Palma, Stacey Misaray, Anna Sorgie, and Donata Libonati

Alison Smolin


