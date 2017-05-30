Ian Calle and Grant Yaun, sophomores at Ridgefield High School, are sending boxes of books to military troops. So far, they have shipped books to nearly 500 active duty men and women in all five branches of the military.

They collected money during the Friends of the Ridgefield Library’s Spring Book Sales to pay the postage. The books they’re sending were left over after the book sales.

“The Friends of the Ridgefield Library were happy to find homes for these books and even happier that they will entertain members of military serving our country,” said Julie Yaun, Vice President of the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.