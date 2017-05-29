The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Sunrise Cottage receives “the big check”

By The Ridgefield Press on May 29, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Sports · 0 Comments

Back row from left to right: John-Andrew Moomaw, Barb Tully, Wendy Aldershof, Pete Casazza, Makena Skrobar, Mikayla Melahn, Julia Clavi, Emma Costello, Cait Conley, Maddie Pickett, and Beth Conley. Front row, from left to right: Patty Healy, Aaron Davies, Melissa Skrobar, Victoria Skrobar, Ryan Goldberg, A.T. Walker, and Cary Nadel. — Steve Coulter photo

More than 500 athletes and fans participated in the 9th Annual Sunrise Cottage Benefit Softball Tournament during the last weekend in April.

The tournament, which the Ridgefield Girls Softball (RGS) program hosts, raised $11,000 for Ridgefield Sunrise Cottage, a home for developmentally disabled residents.

The Ridgefield Sunrise Cottage is a group home for mentally and physically challenged adults. Funds that were raised from the tournament will go towards maintaining the current Sunrise Cottage facility and to purchase and renovate a second home.

The tournament consisted 28 teams from all over the state, within three age group divisions (10U, 12U and 14U).

Sixty four games were played over the April 28 weekend.

The tournament’s participants and recipients posed for a photo last week in front of the cottage on Sunset Lane.

For more information about Ridgefield Sunrise Cottage, visit www.ridgefieldsunrisecottage.org

