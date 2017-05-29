Ridgefield teams in state tourneys this week

With their conference post-seasons now complete, nine Ridgefield High teams are refocusing on this week’s state tournaments.

Baseball: Seeded seventh in Class LL, the Tigers host 26th-seed Simsbury on Tuesday (3:30) at Ciuccoli Field. The winner plays either 10th-seed Naugatuck or 23rd-seed Trumbull in a second-round game Wednesday (3:30) at the home of the higher seed.

Softball: Ridgefield, the 18th seed in the Class LL tournament, hits the road Tuesday to meet 15th-seed New Milford in a first-round game that starts at 4 p.m.. The winner is back in action on Wednesday at 4, with a second-round contest against either second-seed Cheshire or 31st-seed Hamden at the home of the higher seed.

Boys lacrosse: The fourth seed in Class L, Ridgefield hosts 13th-seed Newtown in a first-round game Wednesday (4:30) at Tiger Hollow. Newtown edged 20th-seed Fairfield Warde in a qualifying-round game Saturday. The Ridgefield-Newtown winner faces either fifth-seed Glastonbury or 21st-seed McMahon in the quarterfinals on Saturday (3 p.m.) at the home of the higher seed.

Girls lacrosse: Seeded seventh, Ridgefield opens the Class L tournament by hosting conference rival Staples (the 10th seed) on Tuesday at 5 at Tiger Hollow. The winner is assured of meeting another FCIAC opponent (second-seed Greenwich or 15th-seed Fairfield Ludlowe) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at the home of the higher seed.

Boys tennis: Ridgefield is competing in the Class LL tournament, which began Saturday at Yale University in New Haven. Two Ridgefield doubles teams (Tadd Long-Tanner Daubenspeck and Andrew Mercorella-Brian Song) have advanced to the round of 16, which takes place Tuesday at Yale.

Girls tennis: After opening the Class L tournament with wins over 15th-seed Fairfield Warde and second-seed South Windsor on Saturday at South Windsor, Ridgefield hosts 23rd-seed Westhill in the quarterfinals on Tuesday (3 p.m.) at the RHS courts. The winner moves on to play at either third-seed Glastonbury or 11th-seed New Canaan in the semifinals on Wednesday (3 p.m.).

Outdoor track: The Ridgefield boys and girls teams compete in the Class LL championships on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Manchester High School. The Ridgefield girls are the defending Class LL champion.

Boys volleyball: Going for its fourth straight state title, third-seed Ridgefield hosts 14th-seed Hall in a first-round match Wednesday at 6 p.m. The winner faces either sixth-seed Staples or 11th-seed Fairfield Warde in the quarterfinals on Saturday at the home of the higher seed.