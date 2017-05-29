Mother Nature 2, Ridgefield 0.

If the Memorial Day Parade were a baseball game, then Ridgefield would be facing a two-year deficit.

That’s the news Denis Loncto, the American Legion’s parade coordinator, announced Monday around 7:20 a.m. Rain is predicted through the morning and early afternoon, giving residents the second consecutive Memorial Day Parade rainout.

“We’ve studied the radar reports, and it does not look good,” Loncto told The Press. “So we are going to cancel.”

Last year, the town called off the parade Sunday night but the rain clouds never arrived Monday.

Moving the decision to the day of the parade didn’t alter the scoreboard this year. Mother Nature, an always formidable opponent, has won again, denying Ridgefield its Memorial Day celebration.

Residents who want to pay tribute to those who lost their lives serving our country can attend a special service that will feature parade speeches at Jesse Lee at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 29.

“We’ll still have that,” Loncto said of the speeches by grand marshal and honorary grand marshal.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi is also expected to give remarks during the ceremony.

