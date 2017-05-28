Rolling Stone guitarist Keith Richards and his wife Patti Hansen will be leaving a mark on Ridgefield in a big way.

The Weston residents announced this weekend that they will be auctioning off antiques from their apartment in New York City’s Upper East Side, with proceeds from the sale going to benefit a pair of local nonprofits — SPHERE and The Prospector Theater — for the work they do with adults who have autism.

The Daily Mail first reported the news that Richards and Hansen will be donating all the auction’s proceeds to the Ridgefield charities.

Hudson-based auctioneer Stair Galleries will handle the special event Saturday, June 24. Items for sale include furniture from Italy, France, and England, as well as paintings and other decorations from the Manhattan apartment.

According to Stair Galleries, Hansen designed the home to be “a European jewel box.”

Hansen’s 24-year-old-nephew has autism and has received services from both SPHERE and The Prospector Theater, The Daily Mail reported.

SPHERE helps adults with developmental disabilities achieve their dreams. The nonprofit’s programs improve quality of life by providing rich experiences and a strong community.

The Prospector Theater, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, provides meaningful employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a premium, first-run movie theater located in the heart of historic downtown Ridgefield.

The auction items can be viewed by clicking here.

To read more about this story, pick up a copy of The Ridgefield Press Thursday, June 1.