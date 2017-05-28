Ridgefield girls tennis team reaches state quarterfinals

Once the Class L girls tennis state tournament begins, it’s best to disregard seeds and focus on the FCIAC.

Ridgefield provided one of the reminders on Saturday in South Windsor.

Seeded 18th based on their 9-7 regular-season record, the Tigers edged fellow conference member Fairfield Warde, 4-3, in the qualifying round and then took down second-seed South Windsor (on its home courts) by the same score in the first round.

South Windsor had gone 16-0 during the regular season.

“We felt like the Giants beating the Patriots,” said Ridgefield head coach Adam Moskowitz.

With the victories, Ridgefield was one of seven FCIAC teams that advanced to the Class L quarterfinals. The Tigers (11-8 overall) will play 23rd-seed Westhill on Tuesday (3 p.m.) at the RHS courts.

The winner faces either third-seed Glastonbury or 11th-seed New Canaan in the semifinals on Wednesday at the home of the higher seed. Glastonbury is the only non-FCIAC team in the final eight.

A pair of three-set triumphs pushed Ridgefield past South Windsor. Morgan Held topped Samantha Donovan (6-0, 4-6, 6-2) at third singles, and Hillary Sherpa and Jillian O’Keefe beat Lea Polanski and Iva Yazon (6-2, 5-7, 6-1) at first doubles.

The Tigers’ two other wins came from Aurora Joblon (7-5, 6-4) at first singles and Julia Driscoll and Jennifer Gordon (6-2, 6-1) at third doubles.

Ridgefield’s third doubles team of Carmen Sanz and Caitlin Kissell almost added another point, as they fell in a third-set tiebreaker (3-6, 6-2, 7-6).

In the qualifying round win over Fairfield Warde, the Tigers won three of the four singles matches. Supplying the points were Anabel Cordano (6-2, 6-1) at second singles, Held (6-0, 6-2) at third singles, and Micaela O’Malley (6-4, 6-1) at fourth singles.

Sherpa and O’Keefe added the final point with a 6-2, 6-7, (10-6) victory at first doubles. The third set was played as a super-tiebreaker.