Ridgefield, Wilton meet in FCIAC baseball final

Route 7 rivals, the Ridgefield Tigers and the Wilton Warriors, meet at the end of the Road to Harbor Yard with the FCIAC baseball championship at stake tonight at 7 p.m.

Click here to watch the broadcast live on the HAN Network. Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m.

The second-seeded Warriors come beat defending champion Darien 12-3 in the semifinals. Click here to watch the Wilton semifinal.

The Tigers, seeded fourth, beat last year’s runner-up, Trumbull, 3-2. Click here to watch the Ridgefield semifinal.

Both teams finished the FCIAC season with identical 12-4 records.

Wilton beat Ridgefield 2-1 when the teams met in the regular season on May 1.

Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and Allison Gaskins will bring you all the action from Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.