Ridgefield, Wilton meet in FCIAC baseball final

Catch all the action from The Ballpark at Harbor Yard live on the HAN Network

By The Ridgefield Press on May 26, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Route 7 rivals, the Ridgefield Tigers and the Wilton Warriors, meet at the end of the Road to Harbor Yard with the FCIAC baseball championship at stake tonight at 7 p.m.

Click here to watch the broadcast live on the HAN Network. Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m.

The second-seeded Warriors come beat defending champion Darien 12-3 in the semifinals. Click here to watch the Wilton semifinal.

The Tigers, seeded fourth, beat last year’s runner-up, Trumbull, 3-2. Click here to watch the Ridgefield semifinal.

Both teams finished the FCIAC season with identical 12-4 records.

Wilton beat Ridgefield 2-1 when the teams met in the regular season on May 1.

Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and Allison Gaskins will bring you all the action from Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

