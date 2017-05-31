St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will present a concert of works for solo organ on Sunday, June 4, at 4 p.m. The church is located at 351 Main St. in Ridgefield. Arno Steinig, St. Stephen’s organist, has selected compositions that are appropriate to the liturgical season of Pentacost. His program will include works by Mozart and J.S. Bach, among others. There is no charge for admission although donations will be accepted.

Featured works will be Bach’s Fantasy on Komm heiliger Geist, Herre Gott, (Come Holy Ghost, God and Lord), Pfingsten (Pentacost) by Max Reger, and the Suite on the Pentacost hymn Veni Creator Spiritus (Come, Creator Spirit) by Nicholas de Grigny. Both the Bach Fantasy and Reger’s Pfingsten incorporate the tune for the hymn Come, Holy Ghost, God and Lord, but in very different ways: Bach places the tune in long note values in the bass part, played on the pedal keyboard, while Reger’s Pfingsten has the tune in the soprano part. De Grigny’s Veni Creator Spiritus consists of five settings that utilize the tonal colors of a French Baroque organ – the opening setting incorporating the hymn tune in the tenor part with a solo reed, followed by a five-part fugue, a lively duo, a tranquil solo for a soprano reed voice, and a concluding dialogue between soprano and bass part. Dr. Steinig was born in Herzberg, Germany, where he studied organ with Hans-Ulrich Funk and Christoph Grohmann. He holds the Fellowship and Choir Master certificates of the American Guild of Organists and has been organist at St. Stephen’s since September 2013. Dr. Steinig, who earned his PhD. In chemistry at Georg-August University in Göttingen, Germany, also works as a chemist in his position as laboratory director of R.S.A. Corporation.