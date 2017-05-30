Thrift Shop: Red, white and blue

Red, white and blue, and savings for you! It’s Memorial Day weekend. Time to shop for red, white and blue. Visit our display of flags, bunting and household decorations, and browse the store to find just the right piece of clothing, accessory or jewelry to complete your Memorial Day outfit. Feel good knowing that through your purchases, the Thrift Shop is able to support the American Legion, Post 78, which puts on Ridgefield’s wonderful parade.

Memorial Day signifies the beginning of summer, and what better way to prepare than with a new beach bag or beach umbrella in turquoise and white. We also have a stainless steel fondue set to help with an easy summer meal or chocolate dessert.

The community support has been phenomenal for our opening at 21B Governor Street. We are loaded with great merchandise. Our inventory changes constantly, so if you like something, buy it — it won’t be there the next time you shop. Donations may be dropped off at the back of the building, which is accessible from Bailey Avenue. We look forward to seeing you Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2.