RVNA Today: Rehabilitative therapies

This column has recently talked about high blood pressure and stroke, and the physical impairments that can result. Some of these include paralysis, balance and mobility issues, difficulty with speech and swallowing, and challenges with feeding, bathing and dressing. Depending on the severity of a stroke, you may require home care by physical, occupational and speech therapists who can help you return to a safe and functional condition in your home. Once you can safely move about and leave home, further rehabilitation may be required in an outpatient setting.

The benefit of continuing with outpatient therapy is that these facilities have machines and equipment to focus on specific strengthening exercises and gait training to further improve your recovery and ultimate outcome. Hands-on and one-on-one approaches allow therapists to hone in on specific patient needs. Stroke is not the only condition or illness that can benefit from rehabilitative therapies, either at home or in an outpatient facility. Others include Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis and ALS.

RVNA is in a unique position to support people facing a debilitating illness or rehabilitation following a stroke. A team of highly trained RVNA physical, occupational and speech therapists can provide care in your home if you are homebound, and once you are no longer homebound, Rehab by RVNA is able to offer outpatient therapy, using state-of-the-art equipment in our new facility at 27 Governor Street. In addition, there are three private physical therapy treatment rooms and designated speech and occupational therapy rooms. Rehab by RVNA is handicapped-accessible and accepts Medicare, many private insurances and private pay. For more information, call 203-438-7862.