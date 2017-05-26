Recreation Notes: The beach is open

Ridgefield residents enjoy free admission to Martin Park Beach from May 27 to May 29. Bring proof of residency with you. The beach is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend. Individual or family memberships are available to residents and non-residents. Ridgefield senior citizens gain free entry all season long. Daily admissions are also available.

The Spray Bay at the recreation center will be open from May 27 to Sept. 3. This 2,800-square-foot zero-entry water playground will be open on weekends only until June 18 and it will be open daily starting on June 21. The hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Spray Bay play is included with a Family Recreation or Family All-Inclusive membership. Others may pay a $10-per-person drop-in rate, which also includes recreation swim. Children under the age of 2 are admitted free, and adults with paying children are admitted free at the Spray Bay only. If your children are non-swimmers and they enter the pool, you must accompany them in the pool and pay the drop-in rate. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.