Library Lines: Nutmeg Book Awards

The Nutmeg Book Award winners for 2017 have been announced, and the 2018 Nutmeg nominees have arrived in the library.

Annually, in Connecticut, works of fiction published within the last five years that have been determined by librarians and school media specialists to be well-written, with strong characterization, well-constructed plots, rich settings, and striking language, are announced on May 1. The nominees are broken into four divisions with 10 titles in each grade range: elementary (grades two to four), intermediate (grades four to six), teen (grades seven and eight), and high school (grades nine to 12). Children and teens are encouraged to read these selected works of quality fiction throughout the year and vote for their favorite by April 30.

This year’s winners are Hilo: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth by Judd Winnick, Roller Girl by Victoria Jamieson, The Iron Trial by Holly Black and Cassandra Clare, and I’ll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson.

Readers in several age divisions will be getting together at the library over the summer to discuss many of the nominees. A full schedule of these meetings is available on our website. Come in to get your copies and checklists so you can keep track of your Nutmeg reading.

Sonta Frindt is Children’s Services Library assistant at the Ridgefield Library. Look for her in the Lodewick Children’s Library.