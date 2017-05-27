Founders Hall: Summer sessions

Let our upcoming semester transport you away this summer. Take a virtual tour of Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast in our culture class, where you’ll see photos of the sights and learn about that region’s renowned foods, festivals and wares. Two seminars will enlighten you on Honduras and Bhutan; a third will look at World War I through the eyes of an army nurse. Day trips will take you to 1930s New York through a WBT production of the Tony Award-winning musical Annie, to 1950s Los Angeles through a special art exhibit at the New Britain Museum of American Art, or to Saugerties, N.Y., for a tour of the amazing Opus 40 sculpture park. To create your own art, a new en plein air class will take you to different painting locations each week or show you how to carve dimensional paintings or make a sculptural book.

The music classes will consider the parallel development of music and art in America, and delve into Brahms. Learn about overall heart health, or how to play six different classic games. Celebrate summer at the Independence Day picnic, and gather with friends at a Tasting and Tea. You’ll find all the details in the summer course book. Registration is due by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6. Remember that all of these programs are possible because generous people like you support events like our June 4 Battle of the Chefs. Support lifelong learning by buying a ticket at founders-hall.org.

Founders Hall will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.