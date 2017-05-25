Veterans Park principal hired

Veterans Park is getting a new principal this summer.

Ellen Tuckner, currently principal of Mohegan Elementary School in Shelton, will start in Ridgefield July 1.

She was introduced at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.

“I am so excited to actually come back to Ridgefield and work with this amazing community of children, parents and staff,” Tuckner told the room.

Tuckner will be taking over for Lisa Singer, who announced in January that she’d be stepping down from her post after six years at the school.

Prior to leading Mohegan Elementary, Tuckner was assistant principal at Cider Mill School in Wilton.

She worked in Ridgefield as an elementary literacy coordinator in 2011 and 2012.

The new principal was chosen out of a pool of 55 candidates, Superintendent Karen Baldwin told the board.

“Ellen’s breadth of experience in elementary school education is a perfect fit for Ridgefield Public Schools,” Baldwin said.