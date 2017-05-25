The Ridgefield Press

Veterans Park principal hired

By The Ridgefield Press on May 25, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

Veterans Park is getting a new principal this summer.

Ellen Tuckner, currently principal of Mohegan Elementary School in Shelton, will start in Ridgefield July 1.

She was introduced at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.

“I am so excited to actually come back to Ridgefield and work with this amazing community of children, parents and staff,” Tuckner told the room.

Tuckner will be taking over for Lisa Singer, who announced in January that she’d be stepping down from her post after six years at the school.

Prior to leading Mohegan Elementary, Tuckner was assistant principal at Cider Mill School in Wilton.

She worked in Ridgefield as an elementary literacy coordinator in 2011 and 2012.

The new principal was chosen out of a pool of 55 candidates, Superintendent Karen Baldwin told the board.

“Ellen’s breadth of experience in elementary school education is a perfect fit for Ridgefield Public Schools,” Baldwin said.

Related posts:

  1. School closing, redistricting pushes education meeting to Scotts Ridge auditorium
  2. RHS gets grant for Unified Sports
  3. Schools delay decision on school closing, redistricting
  4. School cuts exceed $1 million

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Exercise classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress