FCIAC track: Ridgefield girls second, boys fourth

Setting several program records and winning two events, the Ridgefield High girls outdoor track and field team finished second to Danbury at Wednesday’s FCIAC championship meet at Danbury High School.

The Tigers had 125.50 points to easily beat out third-place Fairfield Ludlowe (76.50 points). Pre-race favorite Danbury defended its conference title with 160 points.

Ridgefield junior Anna Landler won the high jump with a best effort of 16 feet, eight inches.

Running the opening leg, Landler teamed with Emma Langis, Katie Jasminski and Alexandra Damron to win the 4×400-meter relay in a school-record time of 3:57.92.

In the closest event of the day, Damron took second in the 400-meter race with a new program-record time of 57.59 seconds. Stamford’s Earthaiza Watkins had the same official time but won (57.582 to 57.589) by barely beating Damron across the finish line.

Langis, a freshman, placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and tied the RHS record with her time of 46.39 seconds.

Brianne McGill contributed a pair of runner-up finishes for the Tigers by placing second in the shot put (34’3″) and the discus (101’11”).

Clara Lerchi added a second-place finish in the javelin with her throw of 119 feet, nine inches, while Eyga Williamson, Samantha Petruzzelli, Lerchi, and Josephine Simon combined to place second in the 4×100 relay (50.73).

Finishing third for Ridgefield were Jasminski in the 800 (2:16.05), Gabriella Viggiano in the 1600 (5:08.66), Haley Greene in the 3200 (11:41.87), Simon in the 100 hurdles (15.97), and Landler in the 300 hurdles (46.80). Grace Goodwin tied for third place in the high jump by clearing 5’0″.

Also scoring points with top-eight finishes were Williamson (sixth) in the 100; Damron (seventh) in the 200; Kasey McGerald (eighth) in the 800; Ava Kelley (seventh) in the 1600; Rachel Maue (fourth) in the 3200; and Simon (fourth) in the 300 hurdles.

Maue, Amelia Hynes, Julia Hergenrother, and McGerald were fifth in the 4×800 relay.

RHS boys fourth at FCIACs

On Tuesday, the Ridgefield boys outdoor track and field scored 56 points to finish fourth in the conference championship meet at Tiger Hollow.

Danbury was first with 127.50 points, followed by Staples (94.50) and Trumbull (77.50).

Ridgefield’s best finish came from Oliver Hayes, who cleared 13’6″ to take second in the pole vault.

Thomas Vilinskis’ second-place finish (41.44 seconds) led three Ridgefield point scorers in the 300-meter hurdles. Francisco Turdera was third (42.02) and Aidan Williams fifth for the Tigers.

Supplying more points for Ridgefield with top-eight individual finishes were Will Carpenter (seventh) in the 200; Ken Day (sixth) in the 800; Brad DeMassa (fourth) and Charles Coffin (seventh) in the 1600; Vilinskis (sixth) and Turdera (seventh) in the 110 hurdles; and Justin Showstead in the shot put (fifth) and the javelin (fifth).

Kevin Arnold, Williams, Vilinskis, and Simon Jump teamed to place fourth for the Tigers in the 4×400 relay.