Letter: The puppy mill epidemic

To the Editor:

There are many different kinds of animal abuse.

All kinds of animal abuse are horrific and should be put to an end. Puppy mills mainly fall under the category of neglect, but here are many more that are hidden from public view. A puppy mill is an establishment that breeds puppies for sale, typically on an intensive basis and in conditions regarded as inhumane.

My goal is to raise awareness about puppy mills and how animals are affected. Dogs that come from puppy mills suffer from severe health problems which can potentially be fatal if not treated. The dogs experience physical, mental, emotional, and social health issues. As consumers it is important that we hold irresponsible breeders accountable for their actions and treatment of the dogs, and demand that they breed responsibly.

Kara Macdonald

East Ridge Middle School eighth grader

Editor’s note: Kara was assigned a service project at school that has students tackle a social issue and take action. She has entered this for awareness regarding the issue. She wants the people in Ridgefield to be more diligent when buying dogs and be more open to reporting cases of animal abuse.