Letter: TIME TO ‘WALK THE TALK’

To the Editor:

If the truth scares people, so be it. In order for Mrs. Sena to discredit my comments on school start times (5/18), she fabricates that RHS’s #4 state rank is based only on the number of AP courses taken. U.S. News & World Report states: “Schools were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.” How cynical and misguided for Mrs. Sena to totally disclaim the academic achievement of 1,750 RHS students.

Fact: If the starting time for RHS changes to 8:30 a.m., 1 hour and 5 minutes will have to be made up in one or a combination of two ways: change in curriculum (class time) or end of school day closing (2:15 to 3:20). With this statement I am not bashing scientific evidence on sleep times, only stating a fact. There are negative consequences if the school curriculum must be reduced or after school activities are compromised.

Time to “walk the talk.” For argument’s sake, let’s say the 17 FCIAC schools agree to add one hour to the starting of games (from 4 to 5 p.m.). In the 2017 tennis matches

at Greenwich and Ludlow high schools: bus departed — 2:30; match started — 4 p.m.; match ended — 7 p.m.; bus returned to RHS — 8 p.m. Proposed school end time — 3:20; new bus time —3:35; new match time — 5 p.m.; new match time end — 8 p.m.; new arrival at RHS — 9 p.m. Still needed: ride home, dinner, homework, and personal time.

During the current school year, changing start times for soccer and field hockey from 4 to 5 p.m. would be impractical from mid-September to the end of October due to the lack of daylight.

Some people in the community will have you believe there are no negative consequences in changing school start/closing times at RHS. But the facts are the facts.

Stephen Cole