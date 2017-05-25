The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield and Darien: FCIAC lacrosse final moved to 6 p.m. Thursday

By HAN Network on May 25, 2017

Ridgefield's Peter Dearth, left, had a game-high five goals to help lead the Ridgefield Tigers to a 10-7 win over Greenwich at Tiger Hollow on Tuesday. He also helped lead Ridgefield over Garden City, N.Y., in Saturday's Battle of the Sound game. — Darien Athletic Foundation photo

Ridgefield and Darien play for the FCIAC boys lacrosse championship Thursday night at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk . The HAN Network will be there to broadcast the game. — Darien Athletic Foundation photo

The FCIAC boys lacrosse championship will be played Thursday night, but will start one hour earlier than originally scheduled due to the weather.

Faceoff between Ridgefield and Darien high schools is now set for 6 p.m. at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk. The game will be carried live on the HAN Network, with pregame starting at 5:30 p.m. Watch the action at han.network.

Top-seeded Darien enters the game a perfect 23-0 on the way and seeks its 50th consecutive victory in tonight’s title matchup. The Blue Wave blanked Fairfield Ludlowe 14-0 in the quarterfinals, and topped Wilton 17-3 in Tuesday night’s semifinals.

Ridgefield, seeded third at 11-2 in the FCIAC and 17-3 overall, has had tighter results in its road to the final. The Tigers reached the title tilt by beating Staples 12-10 in the quarterfinals and ousted Greenwich 10-7 in the semifinals.

The teams met at Darien May 6 in the regular season, a 10-3 Blue Wave win.

You can watch tonight’s final at this website or at han.network.

