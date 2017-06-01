The Ridgefield Press

Whip Salon expands downstairs to open Whip Underground

By The Ridgefield Press on June 1, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Whip Blow Dry Bar and Salon has announced the opening of a new side business called Whip Underground that will offer eyelash extensions, Botox, and other medi-spa services.

Whip Underground opens Friday, June 9, in the newly renovated downstair space below Whip Salon’s storefront at 23 Governor Street.

Services may already be booked online or by phone at 203-442-6444.

There will be a public launch party for the new business Thursday, June 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10.

Guests may email [email protected] to RSVP.

