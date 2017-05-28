Letter: Too busy to help

To the Editor:

I am writing this to the townspeople of Ridgefield to describe an incident that I find truly disturbing.

There was a rather serious two-car collision on Route 116 around 9:20 a.m. on May 11. My 17-year-old daughter was on her way to class at RHS and happened to be behind a white Subaru driven by a 94-year-old woman.

My daughter stopped her car in the road near the Subaru, called 911 immediately and then got out to offer assistance. This was a traumatic event for my daughter to witness. However, as the incident unfolded, she was most shocked by the fact that numerous (six or seven) motorists merely wove around her, the disabled vehicles, the obviously injured people, and the entire scene.

I guess you didn’t have the time to stop and help a teenager who was there by herself, waiting for the ambulance, fire truck and police. Wherever you were going must have been somewhere really important. You didn’t mind that the Lexus with a child inside was straddling a guardrail and there were smoke-like emissions coming out of the Subaru.

I know that most people in Ridgefield would not behave in such a selfish, uncaring manner.

One car did stop and whoever you are, thank you for your sense of doing the right thing for the injured and my daughter. The rest of you that didn’t want to be bothered and bypassed the incident should be ashamed. You know who you are. Disgraceful.

Elizabeth Bittick