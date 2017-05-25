Ridgefield’s new fire chief will be Jerry Myers.

Myers, a 36-year veteran of the department, was chosen for promotion from acting chief to chief of the Ridgefield Fire Department by a unanimous vote of town Fire Commission — made up of the members of Board of Selectmen — Wednesday, May 24.

“Pretty excited,” Myers said when asked how he felt. “A little relieved.”

Under the town charter, he won’t actually become chief until the board meets again, as the selectmen, and votes to accept the Fire Commission’s recommendation and appoint him as chief. First Selectman Rudy Marconi said he expects that vote take place at the selectmen’s June 7 meeting.

The appointment process a little moot, since Myers has been acting chief for six months following the retirement of former chief Kevin Tappe.

The board’s vote followed an executive session interview of Myers that lasted about an hour. The motion was made by Selectwoman Barbara Manners and seconded by Selectman Bob Hebert.

Five members of the fire department waited in the hall through the long, executive session and offered Myers their congratulations after the meeting.

Still learning

Myers said he’ll celebrate 37 years with the Ridgefield Fire Department in August. He became assistant chief in June 2014, and has served as the department’s ambulance supervisor for about 25 years.

He grew up in Ridgefield, graduating from Ridgefield High School with the Class of 1977.

Myers attended Norwalk Community College for paramedic training. He returned to college there after becoming assistant chief, and said he’s within three classes of an associate’s degree in fire science.

“I went back to school, 57 years old — thought that was a good idea,” he said, smiling.

Myers lives in Brookfield with his wife, Sue, and their two children.

Due diligence

Marconi said the selectmen had previously reviewed about 10 other applications for the position.

“We did our due diligence,” he said.

Myers was the only candidate the Fire Commission interviewed in person.