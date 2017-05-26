What if it rains on Memorial Day? Speeches at Jesse Lee

The call on any possible Memorial Day weather cancellation will be made Monday morning — the morning of the parade, said Denis Loncto, the Legion’s parade coordinator

People can check The Press website, www.theridgefieldpress.com, the town website www.ridgefieldct.org, or various social media platforms. It will also be announced on WLAD radio, 800 AM and 94.1 FM.

With heavy thunderstorms anticipated, last year’s parade was called off the night before — and then it turned out to be beautiful weather at parade time.

“Not only was it going to rain, thunder and lightning on Monday, but it seemed to be going to hit this area right about the time it would step off,” Loncto said.

“Sunday evening bands were canceling, telling us we cannot march in the rain. The idea of having all those people on Jesse Lee lawn, you just couldn’t do it,” he said.

“So we canceled.”

The ceremonies were held in the American Legion Hall.

“We moved the speeches of grand marshal and honorary grand marshal inside, whereas they’re usually held at Ballard Park gazebo,” he said.

“It was a beautiful, moving ceremony.”

But many people missed the parade, and since the weather actually turned out fine, there was second-guessing of the decision made Sunday night to call it off.

“So this year, we’re going to wait until Monday morning to make any call,” Loncto said. “We’ll call it by 8:30 at the latest.

“And we’ll have the speeches at Jesse Lee Memorial Church, at 11:30, if it rains and the parade is canceled.”