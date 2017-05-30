Rosenberg joins Fred Astaire Dance Studio

Elyse Rosenberg has joined Ridgefield Fred Astaire Dance Studio as a professional dance instructor.

Rosenberg began dancing when she was 5 years old; she studied many styles, including ballet, tap and jazz for many years, as both a performer and an assistant teacher and stage manager.

In 2015, she graduated from Central Connecticut State University with a bachelor of arts degree in “Movement and Mind,” and she is also a licensed Zumba instructor.

Ridgefield Fred Astaire Dance Studio teaches ballroom and Latin dance to people of all ages and abilities with or without a partner. It is located at 15 Ethan Allen Highway, open Monday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 10 p.m.