The Ridgefield Press

Rosenberg joins Fred Astaire Dance Studio

By The Ridgefield Press on May 30, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Elyse Rosenberg has joined Ridgefield Fred Astaire Dance Studio as a professional dance instructor.

Rosenberg began dancing when she was 5 years old; she studied many styles, including ballet, tap and jazz for many years, as both a performer and an assistant teacher and stage manager.

In 2015, she graduated from Central Connecticut State University with a bachelor of arts degree in “Movement and Mind,” and she is also a licensed Zumba instructor.

Ridgefield Fred Astaire Dance Studio teaches ballroom and Latin dance to people of all ages and abilities with or without a partner. It is located at 15 Ethan Allen Highway, open Monday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 10 p.m.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Sun shines through during grave decorating ceremony Friday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress