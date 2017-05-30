Ridgefield property transfers: May 10-15

Eight homes and two condominiums worth a total of $6,380,683 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between May 10 and May 15. The town received $15,951 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

36 Ritch Drive: Todd DiBattista to Michael Gerosa and Julia London, May 10, $640,000.

19 Prospect Ridge (Quail Ridge): Amir Tahmasebi Maraghoosh and Deborah B. Geist of Melrose, Mass., to Ronni Colville of Eleven Levels Road, May 11, $540,000.

12 Old Stone Court: Patrick and Tracy Clark to Todd DiBattista of Ritch Drive, May 12, $975,000.

77 Sunset Lane Unit 124: Charter Group Partners LLC to Deborah Murphy, May 12, $489,183.

50 Salem View Drive: Thomas and Mary Swett to Stephen and Melanie Eynon of New York, N.Y., May 12, $1,129,000.

9 Woodcock Lane: Richard and Patricia Wall of Danbury to Irena Feofanova, May 12, $635,000.

85 Barry Avenue: Anthony and Laura Witek of Powdermaker Drive to Krishna Marepalli of Danbury Road, May 15, $722,500.

126 Ledges Road: Huijuan Zhong and Xudong Wei to Michael and Erin Gelormino of Norwalk, May 15, $465,000.

73 Aspen Ledges Road: Austin and Jolene Drukker of Stuart, Fla., to Thomas Bergeron Jr., May 15, $360,000.

47 South Olmstead Lane: Janelle Bassette of State College, Pa., to Ezra Zimmerman, May 15, $425,000.