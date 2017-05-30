The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: May 10-15

By The Ridgefield Press on May 30, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Eight homes and two condominiums worth a total of $6,380,683 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between May 10 and May 15. The town received $15,951 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

36 Ritch Drive: Todd DiBattista to Michael Gerosa and Julia London, May 10, $640,000.

19 Prospect Ridge (Quail Ridge): Amir Tahmasebi Maraghoosh and Deborah B. Geist of Melrose, Mass., to Ronni Colville of Eleven Levels Road, May 11, $540,000.

12 Old Stone Court: Patrick and Tracy Clark to Todd DiBattista of Ritch Drive, May 12, $975,000.

77 Sunset Lane Unit 124: Charter Group Partners LLC to Deborah Murphy, May 12, $489,183.

50 Salem View Drive: Thomas and Mary Swett to Stephen and Melanie Eynon of New York, N.Y., May 12, $1,129,000.

9 Woodcock Lane: Richard and Patricia Wall of Danbury to Irena Feofanova, May 12, $635,000.

85 Barry Avenue: Anthony and Laura Witek of Powdermaker Drive to Krishna Marepalli of Danbury Road, May 15, $722,500.

126 Ledges Road: Huijuan Zhong and Xudong Wei to Michael and Erin Gelormino of Norwalk, May 15, $465,000.

73 Aspen Ledges Road: Austin and Jolene Drukker of Stuart, Fla., to Thomas Bergeron Jr., May 15, $360,000.

47 South Olmstead Lane: Janelle Bassette of State College, Pa., to Ezra Zimmerman, May 15, $425,000.

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield property transfers: March 8-13
  2. Ridgefield property transfers: March 22-March 31
  3. Ridgefield property transfers: April 3-6
  4. Ridgefield property transfers: April 20-26

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post High school theater students receive 20 Halo Award nominations Next Post St. Stephen’s to host blood drive June 15
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress