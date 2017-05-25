William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty hosted a gallery opening reception earlier this month, in conjunction with the Ridgefield Guild of Artists Open Studio Day, that displayed works by local artist Amy Bock

The event was coordinated by Ridgefield agent Paul Gervais, who is also a member of the guild.

The Ridgefield office regularly teams up with the Ridgefield Guild of Artists to serve as a satellite gallery throughout the year, featuring the works of local and regional artists whose paintings are rotated every three to four months. All exhibits are open to the public for viewing during normal business hours and available for sale.

For more information about the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, visit its website, RGOA.org.