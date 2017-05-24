Shirley Leake Tower, a Ridgefield resident for the last 66 years, died Monday, May 22.

She was 99.

Tower was born June 3, 1917, in New York City. She grew up in Nashville, Tenn., where she met and married her husband, John L. Tower.

They were married for 57 years and lived on Peaceable Hill Road for 51 years.

Tower lived the last 15 years at Meadow Ridge in West Redding.

She is survived by her three children, Ellen Mulvaney, Sherry Purdy and Judith Symon; two sons-in-law, George Mulvaney and Glenn Symon; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be announced by the family later this week. Updates will be available at theridgefieldpress.com.

A full obituary will follow in next week’s Ridgefield Press.