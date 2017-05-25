Sunset Hall sold before bidding

The Sunset Hall property, previously listed for $5.75 million and scheduled for a luxury auction May 19, was sold before any bidding could take place.

The seven-acre estate, which served as home to the United Nations in 1946 and was also once owned by the brother of Harry Houdini, was offered “without reserve,” meaning the auction’s highest bidder would become the new homeowner.

The buyer’s name was not revealed by the Miami-based auctioneer firm Platinum Luxury Auction.

David Enriquez, the firm’s vice president of operations, did tell The Press that the buyer would be using Sunset Hall as his or her primary residence.

He said that although it’s not unusual for a home to be sold pre-auction, it happens only when the buyer falls in love with the property.

The sale will be officially closed July 10 — at which date the final price, and the buyer, will be made public.

Platinum, a firm specializing in the non-distressed auction sale of multimillion-dollar properties on behalf of their private owners, collaborated with listing agent Laura Freed Ancona, of William Pitt Sotheby’s, for the sale.