Grave decoration for Memorial Day is Friday night

The American Legion’s annual grave decorating will take place on the Friday evening before Memorial Day, May 26.

More than 900 flags need to be placed on the veterans’ graves that evening, a huge task, and the American Legion relies on help from all: Cub Scouts, Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Brownies, as well other organizations and volunteer townspeople.

All are invited to lend a patriotic hand.

Volunteers are asked to report to the American Legion Hall (the little Red Schoolhouse), 71 North Salem Road (Route 116) on Friday at 6 p.m.

After brief instruction on the proper placement of the flags, volunteers will disperse into the cemeteries.

In the cemetery, Legionnaires will be stationed about as informational guides. It is suggested that people bring a large screwdriver or a tool to make a guide hole for the placement of the flags.

With enough hands, the task is usually completed in an hour’s time.