The summer season officially starts Friday, and with it comes the opening of Martin Pond on Great Pond Road and the Spray Bay at the Rec Center in time for Memorial Day weekend. Ridgefield residents are being offered free beach admission to Martin Pond from Saturday, May 27, to Monday, May 29, as long as they bring proof of residency.

The beach will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m all season until Labor Day weekend. Family and individual memberships are available for purchase, as well as daily admission, and senior citizens are provided with free admission all season long.

A new attraction that Parks and Rec is adding to the beach this season is a food truck called Only the Hungry.

It will be at Martin Park from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, serving everything from hamburgers and hot dogs to lobster mac and cheese, as well as some gluten-free options.

Kathy Fassman, the marketing director for Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, said the beach will also have paddleboard lessons for those interested.

“This is the second year that paddleboard and kayak instruction is available, and we are giving away two free classes, so that’s an exciting thing — to take a free stand-up paddleboard class,” she said. “I know paddleboarding is very popular.”

The bay that sprays

The Spray Bay at the Recreation Center will be open from Saturday, May 27, to Sunday, Sept. 3. This is a small water park for children and adults. It will be open on weekends only until Sunday, June 18, and will be open daily starting Wednesday, June 21.

The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; the hours on Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Spray Bay privileges are included in the price for current members. Daily admission is $10 each, and that also includes free swim in the facility’s pool.

Children under the age of 2 are admitted for free.