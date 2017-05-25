The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Arts Council hosts annual ‘Behind the Scenes’ ceremony

Seated, from left to right: Emily Wilson, Thrown Stone; Chris Nolan, former Director Ridgefield Library; and Richard Wenzel, Weir Farm National Historic Site. Standing, left to right: First Selectman Rudy Marconi; Carole Glaser, Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum; Paulette Layton, Ridgefield Theatre Barn; Margo McEachern, Keeler Tavern Museum; James Steele, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance; Shifee Lasacco, Ridgefield Chorale; Mary Pat Devine, Ridgefield Guild of Artists; and Paul Gervais, Chair of the Behind the Scenes Honors. Not present: Valerie Jensen, The Prospector Theater; and Sharon Scott, SPHERE. — Mary Harold photo

The Ridgefield Arts Council hosted its annual Behind The Scenes Honors event at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists May 18.  

The event was established by the council to acknowledge volunteers for their “behind the scenes” contributions in support of the various local arts-related organizations.

The Arts Council recognizes how privileged Ridgefield is to have individuals who are willing to volunteer their time to foster and promote the many cultural organizations that benefit the town.  While these volunteers do not seek recognition for their efforts, the council feels it would be remiss if it failed to acknowledge these individuals for their invaluable and selfless hard work in some meaningful way.

The individuals, selected by their organizations, to be honored this year were as follows: Mary Pat Devine, Ridgefield Guild of Artists; Carole Glaser, Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum; Valerie Jensen, The Prospector; Shifee Lasacco, Ridgefield Chorale; Paulette Layton, Ridgefield Theatre Barn; Margo McEachern, Keeler Tavern Museum; Sharon Scott, SPHERE; James Steele, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance; Richard Wenzel, Weir Farm National Historic Site; and Emily Wilson, Thrown Stone.

In addition to the recognition of the Behind The Scenes honorees, Chris Nolan was also recognized with The Nancy Comstock Andrew Superlative Teaching/Mentoring award.

This award is given annually to an individual in recognition of their dedication and enthusiastic encouragement in the promotion, inspiration and appreciation of the arts.

Nolan was presented with this award for her invaluable contributions to the Ridgefield community as former Director of the Ridgefield Library.  

During her tenure, she was able to elevate the programs provided by the library, while spearheading its renovation and expansion.

